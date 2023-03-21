Anupamaa and Anuj and more Top 10 reel life TV couples we can never get enough of

Today, we will be having a look at the TOP 10 iconic TV couples who made us fall in love and are stuck with us for eternity. From Anuj-Anupamaa to Abhimanyu-Akshara and more, check list... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Imlie-Aryan 

Fondly known as Arylie, Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer Khan brought them to life! 

Preeta-Karan 

Kundali Bhagya is all about Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar even now. Fans want to see PreeRan together. 

Anuj-Anupamaa 

While the fans are disappointed with the ongoing track, they still want Anuj and Anupamaa to be back together. 

Manek-Nandini 

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor made us fall in love with Manek and Nandini and believe in college romance. 

Annika-Shivaay 

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna as Shivika will be forever iconic. 

Abhimanyu-Akshara 

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod fans are waiting for AbhiRa to get back together. 

Fateh-Tejo 

Though it was not the most iconic love story, Fateh and Tejo made us fall in love with them and with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Ishita-Raman 

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel will be loved as Ishita and Raman forever! 

Raavi-Shiva

Though fans complain that Raman and Ishita don't get enough screen space, Kanwar and Alice light up screens every day. 

Naira-Kartik

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Kaira is another iconic couple of tellyland. 

