Anupamaa and more Top 9 most popular Indian TV shows with global fanbase

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has been receiving a lot of fame from overseas as well.

Bahut Pyaar Kartey Hai, a romantic TV show has created its identity in the countries of Central Asia.

Rupali Ganguli starrer show Anupamaa is very popular in India and in other nations as well.

Nakul Sharma's popular television show, Bade Ache Lagtey Hain is watched in foreign countries as well.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a huge international fanbase.

Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka has been creating a buzz in India as well as abroad.

Not only the show Bhagya Laxmi, but also the actors of the show have become very famous outside India.

Imli was such a hit among foreign viewers that the show ended up having a second season too.

The show Pandya Store is also making its mark internationally among its fans.

