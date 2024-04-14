Anupamaa and Top 8 other Indian TV shows with highest TRP in 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Anupamaa continues to dominate at the top with a TRP rating of 2.7.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein continues to put up a fight as it continues to secure its second-place spot with 2.3 rating.
Jhanak is a newer show broadcasting at Star Plus and has been soaring in popularity with a rating of 2.2 in just its early days.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the people’s favouirte solidifies its place on the 4th spot with 2.1 TRP rating.
Shiv Shakti revolving around the life of Lord Shiva and his Parvati finishes on 5th spot with 1.7 rating.
Everyone’s go-to sit-com, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah following the lives of Gokuldham residents comes on the 6th spot with 1.7 rating as well.
Imlie, another star plus drama finishes at number seven with a rating of 1.6.
The three brothers continue their adventure in PandyaStore which also finishes with a rating of 1.6.
The ratings of these TV shows are as per the BARC TRP reports.
