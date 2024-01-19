Anupamaa: Anuj and Anu cannot be together due to THESE people
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Anupamaa and Anuj love each other. They might have moved on after the incident but deep buried in their hearts, the love is still alive.
However, due to certain people and reasons, they cannot be together. And in this web story, we'll explore the same.
Firstly, Vanraj is a big reason why there have been differences between Anu and Anuj. He always plotted to separate Anu and Anuj.
Malti Devi who started out positive turned negative and separated Anu and Anuj. Fans were furious.
Aadhya, that is Choti Anu, is also responsible for Anu and Anuj's separation. Her mom, Maya, once separated Anuj and Anupamaa.
Aadhya had a traumatic incident in past because of Anu which has scarred her for life. We can't really blame her if she asks her father to keep away from Anu.
Shruti, played by the gorgeous Sukirti Kandpal is also one of the reasons why Anuj and Anu are not together. She is Anuj's live-in partner.
Shruti and Anuj are engaged and are soon going to be married, all thanks to Aadhya. If they marry, will MaAn be separated forever?
Vaquar Shaikh has entered the show as Yashdeep. He is Yashpal's younger brother. It is said, he will fall in love with Anupamaa.
Will he be another hindrance in Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion?
Anupamaa is also to be blamed. Well, she has been so focused on others' lives that she couldn't look after her marriage.
Be it the Shahs or her kids, Anu's priorities somewhere put her in a tight spot.
Anupamaa has been taking the burden of everything. It would be better if she had help. Not everything can be done by one person alone.
Anuj understands Anupamaa better. However, he is always stuck in picking sides.
Anuj has more potential to set things right than anyone else.
