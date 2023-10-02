Anupamaa, Anuj and other Top 12 TV jodis who are best friends in real life

Here are the top TV stars who became best friends on the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Anu and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa are best friends in real life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi, loved for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now seen in Barsatein. She is paired opposite Kushal Tandon and they both are also besties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Rohit worked together in Bhagaya Lakshmi and became best friends. As per latest news they are also dating each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi ended in 2021, but they continue to be great friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod work together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Seeing their reel and real chemistry, fans feel they are dating each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha and Krishna also share a beautiful friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani worked together in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin. They both are great friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar recently starred in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Even while the show has ended, they both continue to be good friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They play Rajveer and Palki in Kundali Bhagya. They become have become best friends in real life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar worked in Kundali Bhagya. While Dj has left the show, Shraddha cherishes her friendship with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti and Parth have been friends since the last 9 years. What they found on the sets of the Kaisi Yeh Yariya continues to bind them together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!