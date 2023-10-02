Anupamaa, Anuj and other Top 12 TV jodis who are best friends in real life

Here are the top TV stars who became best friends on the sets.

Bollywood Staff

Oct 02, 2023

Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly

Anu and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa are best friends in real life.

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon

Shivangi Joshi, loved for her role as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now seen in Barsatein. She is paired opposite Kushal Tandon and they both are also besties.

Aishwarya Khare-Rohit Suchanti

Aishwarya and Rohit worked together in Bhagaya Lakshmi and became best friends. As per latest news they are also dating each other.

Saheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes

Saheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi ended in 2021, but they continue to be great friends.

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod work together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Seeing their reel and real chemistry, fans feel they are dating each other.

Mugdha Chaphekar-Krishna Kaul

Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha and Krishna also share a beautiful friendship.

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani

Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani worked together in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin. They both are great friends.

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar recently starred in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Even while the show has ended, they both continue to be good friends.

Paras Kalnawat-Sana Sayyad

They play Rajveer and Palki in Kundali Bhagya. They become have become best friends in real life.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar worked in Kundali Bhagya. While Dj has left the show, Shraddha cherishes her friendship with him.

Niti Taylor-Parth Samthan

Niti and Parth have been friends since the last 9 years. What they found on the sets of the Kaisi Yeh Yariya continues to bind them together.

