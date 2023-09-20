Anupamaa, Anuj's separation, Samar's death and more twists that may hit the show's TRPs

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa will soon see a big twist in the show. Samar will die leaving the Shahs and Kapadias shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa will see a shocking twist in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the promo released recently, we saw Samar's death sequence. But fans are clearly upset with it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar's death scene was totally unnecessary we feel. It was a very positive and happy character. Samar was an important character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy was already shown in trouble. She was raped earlier and still gathered the courage to start a new life. She married Samar and is now pregnant. But her happiness is short-lived.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The blame on Anuj was again not needed. Fans definitely do not want to see Anuj is trouble again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj blames Anuj for Samar's death and now we will see the villain back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa will react when she gets to know about Anuj. If she blames him, the TRPs are surely going to fall.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy had just turned positive and now it seems this incident will again bring back another villain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Vanraj is not going to stop. It seems he will put Anuj behind the bars and again the boring courtroom drama will start. TRPs can surely go down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
#MaAn fans will be super upset if Anuj and Anupamaa are separated. Anuj and Anupamaa are the main reason why people love the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!