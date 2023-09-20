Anupamaa, Anuj's separation, Samar's death and more twists that may hit the show's TRPs

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa will soon see a big twist in the show. Samar will die leaving the Shahs and Kapadias shocked.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

New twists in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa will see a shocking twist in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa looses her son

In the promo released recently, we saw Samar's death sequence. But fans are clearly upset with it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samar's demise

Samar's death scene was totally unnecessary we feel. It was a very positive and happy character. Samar was an important character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy's miserable life

Dimpy was already shown in trouble. She was raped earlier and still gathered the courage to start a new life. She married Samar and is now pregnant. But her happiness is short-lived.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blame on Anuj

The blame on Anuj was again not needed. Fans definitely do not want to see Anuj is trouble again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Negative Vanraj is back?

Vanraj blames Anuj for Samar's death and now we will see the villain back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's dilemma

It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa will react when she gets to know about Anuj. If she blames him, the TRPs are surely going to fall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy will turn negative?

Dimpy had just turned positive and now it seems this incident will again bring back another villain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj putting Anuj in Jail

Now, Vanraj is not going to stop. It seems he will put Anuj behind the bars and again the boring courtroom drama will start. TRPs can surely go down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj-Anupamaa separation

#MaAn fans will be super upset if Anuj and Anupamaa are separated. Anuj and Anupamaa are the main reason why people love the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Kundrra and more TV stars who could be perfect grown-up Abhir

 

 Find Out More