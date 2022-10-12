Check TOP 10 TV shows of the week

Here we are with the 10 most loved and liked TV shows of the week, curated by Ormax Media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi, Munmun Datta starrer TV show continues to rule hearts at the top.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna’s Anupamaa is in the second spot yet again.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game-based show has climbed the popularity chart.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Ponniyin Selvan 1’s cast helped boost the popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show this week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The ongoing drama seems to have worked in the favour of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It jumped from 7 to 5.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As the Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer is focused on AbhiRa these days, YRKKH climbed 8 to 6.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare starrer popular ZeeTV show has grabbed the 7th spot this week.

Indian Idol 13

After Rito Riba’s controversy, the Neha Kakkar-Himesh Reshammiya-Vishal Dadlani-judged show slipped from 3rd to 8th position.

Naagin 6

After Pratik Sehajpal’s entry on Naagin 6, the Tejasswi Prakash starrer’s popularity has increased more. It is back on the Ormax Most-liked TV show list.

Bigg Boss 16

Another new addition is the recently premiered Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 16.

