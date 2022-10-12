Here we are with the 10 most loved and liked TV shows of the week, curated by Ormax Media.Source: Bollywood
Dilip Joshi, Munmun Datta starrer TV show continues to rule hearts at the top.
Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa is in the second spot yet again.
Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game-based show has climbed the popularity chart.
Ponniyin Selvan 1's cast helped boost the popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show this week.
The ongoing drama seems to have worked in the favour of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It jumped from 7 to 5.
As the Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer is focused on AbhiRa these days, YRKKH climbed 8 to 6.
Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare starrer popular ZeeTV show has grabbed the 7th spot this week.
After Rito Riba's controversy, the Neha Kakkar-Himesh Reshammiya-Vishal Dadlani-judged show slipped from 3rd to 8th position.
After Pratik Sehajpal's entry on Naagin 6, the Tejasswi Prakash starrer's popularity has increased more. It is back on the Ormax Most-liked TV show list.
Another new addition is the recently premiered Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 16.
