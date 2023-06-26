Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey to Paras Kalnawat, stars who quit the show midway

Chhavi Pandey will leave Anupamaaa and will tell bye-bye to her role as Maya reportedly.

Paras played the role of Anupamaa’s second son, Samar. But the character’s arc changed, the actor decided to quit the show.

Anagha Bhosle played the role of Samar’s girlfriend. However, after Paras’s exit, Anagha also left the show.

Rushad Rana was seen as Kavya’s ex-husband in the show. However, after Kavya’s marriage with Vanraj, Rushad had been missing from the show.

Alma Hussain played the role of Barkha’s daughter, Sara. Her character didn’t get much limelight in the show. As a result, she quit the show.

Aneri Vajani joined the show as Malvika Kapadia, who was the sister of Anuj Kapadia. She decided to quit the show and join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Apoorva Agnihotri entered the show for a very short period.

Star Plus’ popular TV show Anupamaa, which premiered on July 13, 2020.

It is currently the favourite show of the audience.

The show is famous for its tremendous twists and turns.

The show has also been in the news because many of its actors.

