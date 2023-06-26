Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey to Paras Kalnawat, stars who quit the show midway
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Chhavi Pandey will leave Anupamaaa and will tell bye-bye to her role as Maya reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras played the role of Anupamaa’s second son, Samar. But the character’s arc changed, the actor decided to quit the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anagha Bhosle played the role of Samar’s girlfriend. However, after Paras’s exit, Anagha also left the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rushad Rana was seen as Kavya’s ex-husband in the show. However, after Kavya’s marriage with Vanraj, Rushad had been missing from the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alma Hussain played the role of Barkha’s daughter, Sara. Her character didn’t get much limelight in the show. As a result, she quit the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aneri Vajani joined the show as Malvika Kapadia, who was the sister of Anuj Kapadia. She decided to quit the show and join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apoorva Agnihotri entered the show for a very short period.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apoorva Agnihotri entered the show for a very short period.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Star Plus’ popular TV show Anupamaa, which premiered on July 13, 2020.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is currently the favourite show of the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is famous for its tremendous twists and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show has also been in the news because many of its actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top celebrity weddings everyone is waiting for
Find Out More