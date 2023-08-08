Anupamaa completes 1000 episodes; Check TOP 10 most impactful scenes from Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show

Anupamaa completed 1000 episodes today and here are the 10 most impactful scenes from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Anupamaa was shocked to see Vanraj-Kavya in a bedroom. However, she held herself up and made way for them.
Anu left the Shah house for Vanraj-Kavya. She set out all alone to make her new life and career.
Even though Kavya gave her the biggest shock, Anupamaa stood up for Kavya when she was molested.
A divorced woman being friends with a man is not easily acceptable but Anupamaa took the step. She accepted Anuj's friendship by going against the 'samaj'.
Anupamaa was diagnosed with Cancer but she accepted her health condition and fought with it.
A woman who never stepped out of her house, gathers courage and takes a flight to Mumbai for her career is so much motivating.
The way Anupamaa proposed Anuj in front of the whole world without thinking of 'log kya kahenge' was just amazing.
Anuj and Anupamaa adopted Choti Anu while Anupamaa already had three grown up kids.
Anupamaa accepted Maya who was Choti Anu's real mother. However, she also accepted sharing Anuj for the sake of her child. However, she understood Maya's mental condition.
Anupamaa once again left the opportunity to go to the US for her child.
