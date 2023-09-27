Anupamaa dethrones Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Check out the Top 10 TV shows of the week

Samar Shah's death track in Anupamaa has made the show rank on the top spot. A look at the TRP of these top 10 shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more shows that ranked on the TRP charts this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar's death track helped the show rank at the top position with 74 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show has secured the second spot with 73 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show has dethroned Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 70 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's show has secured fourth position with a rating of 69.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia's show is on the fifth spot with 69 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya's show is in the sixth spot with 65 ratings may be due to the generation leap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti's show is on the seventh spot with 63 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is on the eighth spot with 62 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep audiences hooked to the show. The show has got 61 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's game reality show is on the tenth spot with 61 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
