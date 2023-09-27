Anupamaa dethrones Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Check out the Top 10 TV shows of the week

Samar Shah's death track in Anupamaa has made the show rank on the top spot. A look at the TRP of these top 10 shows.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Top 10 TV shows of this week

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more shows that ranked on the TRP charts this week.

Anupamaa

Samar's death track helped the show rank at the top position with 74 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show has secured the second spot with 73 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's show has dethroned Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 70 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's show has secured fourth position with a rating of 69.

Radha Mohan

Niharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia's show is on the fifth spot with 69 ratings.

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya's show is in the sixth spot with 65 ratings may be due to the generation leap.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti's show is on the seventh spot with 63 ratings.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

The show is on the eighth spot with 62 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep audiences hooked to the show. The show has got 61 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan's game reality show is on the tenth spot with 61 ratings.

