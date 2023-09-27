Anupamaa dethrones Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Check out the Top 10 TV shows of the week

Samar Shah's death track in Anupamaa has made the show rank on the top spot. A look at the TRP of these top 10 shows.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023