Anupamaa diva Madalsa Sharma and other Top 12 TV celebs who hail from rich families

Here is a look at TOP TV actors and actresses who come from really affluent homes?

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Mohena Kumari Singh

Did you know Mohena Kumari Singh is the daughter of the Maharaja of Rewa?

Krissann Barretto

Krissann Barretto's dad is a real estate developer in Bandra.

Himanshu Ashok Malhotra

Himanshu comes from a wealthy home. His family owns a wallpaper business.

Karan Patel

Karan Patel's family is into exporting packaging material.

Madalsa Sharma

The Bengali beauty Madalsa's father worked in the film industry.

Karan Kundrra

WOW! Karan Kundrra is from a family of real estate developers in Punjab.

Kushal Tandon

Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon's family owns the largest transport business in UP.

Ram Kapoor

Not many know that Ram Kapoor's father was one of the top honchos of Indian advertising.

Neil Bhatt

Beware! The Bigg Boss 17 star comes from a family of lawyers.

Pearl V Puri

Pearl, recently seen in Yaariyan 2, comes from a family of builders in Agra.

Aly Goni

The Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni is from a wealthy business family from Kashmir.

Randeep Rai

Randeep's family is the owner of a reputed real estate firm in Jhansi.

