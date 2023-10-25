Anupamaa diva Madalsa Sharma and other Top 12 TV celebs who hail from rich families

Here is a look at TOP TV actors and actresses who come from really affluent homes?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Did you know Mohena Kumari Singh is the daughter of the Maharaja of Rewa?
Krissann Barretto's dad is a real estate developer in Bandra.
Himanshu comes from a wealthy home. His family owns a wallpaper business.
Karan Patel's family is into exporting packaging material.
The Bengali beauty Madalsa's father worked in the film industry.
WOW! Karan Kundrra is from a family of real estate developers in Punjab.
Barsatein actor Kushal Tandon's family owns the largest transport business in UP.
Not many know that Ram Kapoor's father was one of the top honchos of Indian advertising.
Beware! The Bigg Boss 17 star comes from a family of lawyers.
Pearl, recently seen in Yaariyan 2, comes from a family of builders in Agra.
The Bigg Boss fame Aly Goni is from a wealthy business family from Kashmir.
Randeep's family is the owner of a reputed real estate firm in Jhansi.
