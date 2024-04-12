Anupamaa fame Sukirti Kandpal's bold and beautiful avatar
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Sukirti Kandpal is winning hearts for playing Shruti in Anupamaa. The actress recently joined the show and has been playing the love interest of Anuj Kapadia post leap.
Here's Sukirti in a bikini. The actress loves to flaunt her svelte frame.
Not just that she also loves stylish outfits, here's the actress in a backless look.
A selfie while chilling by the pool/beach. She seems like a waterbaby.
A vision in black. Sukirti looks stunning in this black dress with a side slit.
Here's Sukirti channelling her inner Kylie Jenner.
How about a gorgeous desi look? Sukirti can ace that too!
Another swimwear look featuring Sukirti!
Here's the Anupamaa beauty dishing out a boss babe vibe.
A sun dress reminds us of Sukirti as Piya from Pyaar Kii Yeh Hai Kahaani.
Here is one more of her stunning looks. Gorgeous isn't she?
