Anupamaa: From Maaya to Dimple; Top 10 characters that fans hate
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Chavvi Pandey aka Anupamaa's Maaya is the most hated character.
Nishi Saxena plays Dimpy who is also not liked by the fans.
Alpana Buch aka Baa may be changing but audiences are not being to accept the same.
Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is getting difficult for fans to tolerate as Anpamaa has always expressed disappointment.
Ashlesha Savant plays Barkha bhabi in the show. Fans do not want her in the house.
Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj destroyed the life of Anupamaa. Fans hate him like hell.
Sagar Parekh plays Samrat Shah and fans think after Dimple came he changed.
Aashish Mehrotra plays Toshu and fans find him like Vanraj.
Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty was known to be the ultimate villain in Anupamaa.
Anupamaa's sasur ji aka bapu ji was not liked at times.
Star Plus show ‘Anupamaa’ is getting quite interesting with each passing episode.
However, fans have hated a few characters.
