Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj quits Anupamaa; here's a look at his happy BTS pictures with co-star Rupali Ganguly
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 03, 2024
Anupamaa is the top TV serial and we have seen many changes in the show. It look a leap and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj was missing.
It was shown that he would return but now, Gaurav Khanna has announced that Anuj's chapter is over for now.
This news has left everyone shocked and fans are not able to process the fact Anu and Anuj's story is over. Before we bid then goodbye, here are some of their BTS pictures.
This was Anuj Kapadia's first picture with Anupamaa. The first meeting between Anu and Anuj will always be iconic.
There have been stories around Rupali and Gaurav not getting along well now. But their old BTS pictures are too cute to handle.
Rupali and Gaurav always posted some adorable MaAn day pictures together. This is one of those funny pictures.
Aren't they too cute together? They had lots of fun behind the scenes and these pictures are proof of their great chemistry.
While we all hear negative stories, these cute pictures are a treat for Anu, Anuj's fans.
They were full of drama off-screen and we saw that during Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.
And this will be the most special picture for Anupamaa and Anuj's fans. The wedding day episodes have been truly magical. We will miss Anupamaa and Anuj's iconic love story.
