Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj quits Anupamaa; here's a look at his happy BTS pictures with co-star Rupali Ganguly

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2024

Anupamaa is the top TV serial and we have seen many changes in the show. It look a leap and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj was missing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was shown that he would return but now, Gaurav Khanna has announced that Anuj's chapter is over for now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This news has left everyone shocked and fans are not able to process the fact Anu and Anuj's story is over. Before we bid then goodbye, here are some of their BTS pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This was Anuj Kapadia's first picture with Anupamaa. The first meeting between Anu and Anuj will always be iconic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There have been stories around Rupali and Gaurav not getting along well now. But their old BTS pictures are too cute to handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali and Gaurav always posted some adorable MaAn day pictures together. This is one of those funny pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aren't they too cute together? They had lots of fun behind the scenes and these pictures are proof of their great chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While we all hear negative stories, these cute pictures are a treat for Anu, Anuj's fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They were full of drama off-screen and we saw that during Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

And this will be the most special picture for Anupamaa and Anuj's fans. The wedding day episodes have been truly magical. We will miss Anupamaa and Anuj's iconic love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan and others who charge more than Rs 100 crore for a film

 

 Find Out More