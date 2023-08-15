Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more daily soaps with beautiful names for baby boys and girls

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee
Aug 15, 2023

Samar from Anupamaa

In Sanskrit, Samar means reward. For a girl, it means evening conversations in Arabic

Ishaan from Ghum

Ishaan is another name of Lord Shiva. It means light and splendour

Dhruv from Dhruv Tara

In Sanskrit, it means firm and unshakeable

Kashvi from Yeh Hai Chahatein

Kashvi means shining, bright and glowing

Rishabh from Kundali Bhagya

Rishabh means morality and a musical note

Reyansh from Barsatein

Reyansh is a name of Lord Vishnu. It means first ray of sunlight

Anupamaa from Anupamaa

Anupamaa means incomparable or someone who does not have a duplicate

Atharva from Imlie

It is one of the names of Lord Ganesh, the one who knows the Vedas

Abhir from YRKHH

Abhir means king, fearless, bright and royal. It is a popular name.

Neerja

Neerja is the Lotus flower, and a name of Goddess Laxmi

Abhimanyu from YRKHH

It means self-respect or passionate. Abhimanyu is also from the Mahabharat

Kavya

Kavya means a poetic composition

