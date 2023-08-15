Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more daily soaps with beautiful names for baby boys and girls

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more: Here are some beautiful names of lead characters which you can suggest for baby boys and baby girlsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
In Sanskrit, Samar means reward. For a girl, it means evening conversations in ArabicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaan is another name of Lord Shiva. It means light and splendourSource: Bollywoodlife.com
In Sanskrit, it means firm and unshakeableSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kashvi means shining, bright and glowingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh means morality and a musical noteSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Reyansh is a name of Lord Vishnu. It means first ray of sunlightSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa means incomparable or someone who does not have a duplicateSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is one of the names of Lord Ganesh, the one who knows the VedasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir means king, fearless, bright and royal. It is a popular name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja is the Lotus flower, and a name of Goddess LaxmiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It means self-respect or passionate. Abhimanyu is also from the MahabharatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya means a poetic compositionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
