Anupamaa: Here's what will happen post leap in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa is undergoing a leap soon, here's what will happen.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

High voltage drama in upcoming episodes

A look at the upcoming major twists and turns in the Anupamaa show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa and Anuj to get separated?

Anupamaa leaves Anuj and stays in Shah house. Anuj feels guilty and goes into depression.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kinjal leaves Toshu for the UK?

Kinjal decides to leave Shah house and wants to reside in UK. She leaves Toshu behind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj to get married?

Malti Devi wants Anuj to get married to his American friend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's new mentor

Anupamaa's best friend and her pillar of strength Devika comes back to support her in her hard time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dimpy to get married to Nimrit

After Samar's death, Dimpy's ex-husband Nimrit returns to marry her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi to adopt Dimpy's baby

Pakhi and Adhir are unable to become parents and decide to adopt Dimpy-Samar's baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj to accept Kavya?

Post Samar's death, Vanraj accepts Kavya and her unborn baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavya-Vanraj's baby

Post-leap, Kavya and Vanraj stay happily with their baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Tiger Shroff's Ganapath, Top 10 dystopian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More