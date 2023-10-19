Anupamaa: Here's what will happen post leap in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa is undergoing a leap soon, here's what will happen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
A look at the upcoming major twists and turns in the Anupamaa show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa leaves Anuj and stays in Shah house. Anuj feels guilty and goes into depression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kinjal decides to leave Shah house and wants to reside in UK. She leaves Toshu behind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Devi wants Anuj to get married to his American friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa's best friend and her pillar of strength Devika comes back to support her in her hard time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Samar's death, Dimpy's ex-husband Nimrit returns to marry her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi and Adhir are unable to become parents and decide to adopt Dimpy-Samar's baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post Samar's death, Vanraj accepts Kavya and her unborn baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post-leap, Kavya and Vanraj stay happily with their baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
