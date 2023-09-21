Anupamaa: Is Sagar Parekh aka Samar quitting the show for this reason?

Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh who is currently seen playing the role of Samar will be quitting the show? Here's the truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
TV actor Sagar Parekh who is currently seen playing the role of Samar in Anupamaa is quitting the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers have chalked out a new scene to grab attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the promo, Samar is shown dead and Anuj Kapadia will be held responsible.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Filmibeat, the actor will bid adieu to the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers have planned a big sequence keeping in mind the interest of the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Sagar will make a re-entry into Anupamaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar's death track will be an emotional moment for Anupamaa who will break down into tears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers are trying to create hype for the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sagar is playing an important role in this show and will focus on his character now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are rumours which state that Sagar was losing his popularity and could not do anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!