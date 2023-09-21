Anupamaa: Is Sagar Parekh aka Samar quitting the show for this reason?

Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh who is currently seen playing the role of Samar will be quitting the show? Here's the truth.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh to quit?

TV actor Sagar Parekh who is currently seen playing the role of Samar in Anupamaa is quitting the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa twist

The makers have chalked out a new scene to grab attention.

Samar to die

In the promo, Samar is shown dead and Anuj Kapadia will be held responsible.

Sagar Parekh to bid adieu

As per Filmibeat, the actor will bid adieu to the show.

Upcoming episode

The makers have planned a big sequence keeping in mind the interest of the audience.

Re-entry

As per reports, Sagar will make a re-entry into Anupamaa.

Emotional moment

Samar's death track will be an emotional moment for Anupamaa who will break down into tears.

Big surprise

The makers are trying to create hype for the show.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 5

Sagar is playing an important role in this show and will focus on his character now.

Rumours

There are rumours which state that Sagar was losing his popularity and could not do anything.

