Shocking twists in Top 7 TV shows

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023

In Anupamaa, Maaya will apologise to both Anupamaa and Anuj. 

She will then save Anupamaa from an accident and will be hit by a truck. Maaya will pass away. 

Barkha will taunt Anupamaa if she will leave Anu as well. Vanraj asks Anupamaa to not leave her dreams.  

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara reveals the truth to Abhir about Abhimanyu being his real father. 

Abhir refuses to go with Abhimanyu to Birla House. He threatens Goenkas and Akshara-Abhinav of leaving the house.

Akshara and Abhinav decide to break his heart. 

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishan to put a condition on Savi for the debate competition. 

Savi to leave Chavan Nivas. Will Ishan help her with the same?  

In Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer plans to seek revenge on Preeta's behalf against the Luthras. Shaurya and Rajveer's business rivalry begins.  

In Kumkum Bhagya, Akshay would want to marry Prachi at any cost.  Elsewhere, Ranbir will make a re-entry as Mihika's lover. 

In Katha Ankahee,  Kathaa will learn that Viaan and Vanya are stepsiblings. 

Viaan gets emotional and breaks down in front of Katha. 

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Ram and Priya get married and have a Grih Pravesh. 

