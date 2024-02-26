Anupamaa: Know all about the latest new entry Parakh Madan
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Television actress Parakh Madan has been part of films including Dev D, Jai Santoshi Maa and more.
She even worked in Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and Piya Ka Ghar.
Parakh Madan started her TV career with Saathii Ree and played the lead role.
Recently, she was seen in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon wherein she played the role of Renu Sinha.
She played the role of Nivedita Luthra in Kalash – Ek Vishwaas. Parakh left the show in April 2016.
Parakh Madan was seen in Tumhari Paakhi and also Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke.
Parakh Madan is the wife of Lt Col Adhiraj Singh.
In Anupamaa, Parakh Madan will play the role of Divya who will be shown as Anu's biggest support.
She returned to TV after 4 years with Qurbaan Hua as Gazala Rahil Baig in 2020.
Parakh was even seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain.
