Anupamaa: Major upcoming twists that cannot be missed
Manisha Mandal
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Take a look at the unexpected twists in Anupamaa that will bring you happy tears.
Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa will finally reunite after their long separation.
Anuj to tell the entire truth about Maya to Anupamaa and she will be shattered to know what he went through
Anuj and Choti Anu will be finally released by Maya's trap and Anu will help them.
Anuj turns lover boy for Anupamaa again and finally MaAn fans will get to see their chemistry.
Vanraj to learn about Kavya's pregnancy and he will want her back.
Barkha and Adhik will be thrown out of Kapadia mansion after Anuj learns the dicreation they did in the accounts.
Guru Maa to learn about Anuj and Anupamaa's separation and plans to help them.
Anuj's big brother is happy that Anu and he is back together, he will leave the Kapadia mansion too.
Pakhi to learn one unknown truth about Anuj and Maya and decides to tell Anupamaa about it.
Samar to rethink about his marraige with Dimpy as he is not getting good vibes from her.
Maya to not give up over Anuj and continues the plannning and plotting.
