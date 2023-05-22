Anupamaa: Major upcoming twists that cannot be missed

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Take a look at the unexpected twists in Anupamaa that will bring you happy tears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa will finally reunite after their long separation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj to tell the entire truth about Maya to Anupamaa and she will be shattered to know what he went through

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj and Choti Anu will be finally released by Maya's trap and Anu will help them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj turns lover boy for Anupamaa again and finally MaAn fans will get to see their chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj to learn about Kavya's pregnancy and he will want her back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barkha and Adhik will be thrown out of Kapadia mansion after Anuj learns the dicreation they did in the accounts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guru Maa to learn about Anuj and Anupamaa's separation and plans to help them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's big brother is happy that Anu and he is back together, he will leave the Kapadia mansion too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi to learn one unknown truth about Anuj and Maya and decides to tell Anupamaa about it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samar to rethink about his marraige with Dimpy as he is not getting good vibes from her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maya to not give up over Anuj and continues the plannning and plotting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Unseen pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

 

 Find Out More