Anupamaa makers feel the heat of Bigg Boss 17? Make new changes to rule TRPs

Anupamaa makers are planning new twists and turns to compete with Bigg Boss 17 and rule the TRPs.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twists

The current track of the show is that the entire Shah house is grieving the death of Samar Shah.

TRP downfall

The fans are slamming makers for making Anuj the reason for Samar's death.

Anuj-Anupamaa separation

Will the makers reconsider the decision to separate MAan, as this will massively affect the TRP?

TRP heat

Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, Anupamaa makers have all plans to boost the TRP and rule the charts.

Will Bigg Boss 17 beat Anupamaa?

It seems like the makers already have strong plans. Anupamaa will now stream on YouTube as well and beat Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan's show often affects the TRPs of daily shows.

New character

It is reported that a new character will come on the show and will break MAan forever.

Reconciliation on the cards?

As the show takes a leap of a few months, will Anuj and Anupamaa get together?

Anupamaa leap

In the new promo, we see Anuj taking Choti Anu to meet Anupamaa at the Shah House.

Samar’s heart transplant

The new character who will make an entry will have Samar's heart.

Twists and turns

Vanraj continues to blame Anuj, while Anu will be in grief and Dimpy will slip into depression.

