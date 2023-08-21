Anupamaa: Marrying at 40, domestic violence and more progressive plots from Rupali Ganguly show

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has had many progressive stories to share.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has been everyone's favourite. It has had a very progressive theme. One of them has to be Anupamaa getting married at the age when her own kids are married.
While marriages at this age are not accepted, Anupamaa openly expressed her feelings for Anuj.
Anupamaa and Anuj adopted choti Anu at a age when their kids welcomed their own babies.
The moment when Anupamaa accepts Kavya and frees Vanraj from their wedding touched hearts.
Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce was a big move.
Anupamaa strongly supported Kinjal when Toshu ditched her. She stood up for Kinjal and took good care of her and her baby.
Anupamaa and Vanraj threw Toshu out for having physical relations with other woman as his wife Kinjal was pregnant.
Ankush has an illegitimate child and this broke Barkha. But Anupamaa handled her well even though she never liked Anupamaa. Anupamaa also handles Ankush's kid well.
Anupamaa did everything for Anuj when he could not move from his bed. She literally gave all her time to him.
Undoubtedly the show is one of the best and we know why people think so.
