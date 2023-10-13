Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reacts to Samar's death sequence; says, 'Everyone was crying'

Sagar Parekh recently left Anupamaa. He played Samar Shah's role in the show and the death sequence made everyone cry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
We all recently cried a lot seeing Anupamaa bid goodbye to her son, Samar. It was emotionally draining to see the death sequence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samar was the closest to Anupamaa and it was hurting to see the way Anupamaa cried when she lost him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What hurt the most was seeing Dimpy who is pregnant with Samar's child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While it was emotional for us, the actors too found it hard to perform. Rupali had shared the same in her post earlier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi has reacted to the death sequence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan shared that it was a shocking news for everyone as the track was introduced all of sudden.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan shared that everyone was feeling strange and emotional while shooting for the death scene. She also said that everyone was crying on the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan also revealed that Samar's death affected her mentally and personally. She said she was close to Sagar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the latest episodes, Vanraj has blamed Anuj and throws him out of the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa has been ignoring Anuj and it will be interesting to see how she will realise her mistake and be back with Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
