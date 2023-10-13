Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne reacts to Samar's death sequence; says, 'Everyone was crying'

Sagar Parekh recently left Anupamaa. He played Samar Shah's role in the show and the death sequence made everyone cry.

Sanskruti Nemane

Oct 13, 2023

Anupamaa's life turns upside down

We all recently cried a lot seeing Anupamaa bid goodbye to her son, Samar. It was emotionally draining to see the death sequence.

Anupamaa and Samar

Samar was the closest to Anupamaa and it was hurting to see the way Anupamaa cried when she lost him.

Unfair for Dimpy

What hurt the most was seeing Dimpy who is pregnant with Samar's child.

Difficult scenes

While it was emotional for us, the actors too found it hard to perform. Rupali had shared the same in her post earlier.

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi reacts

Now, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi has reacted to the death sequence.

A shocking news

Muskan shared that it was a shocking news for everyone as the track was introduced all of sudden.

'Everyone was crying'

Muskan shared that everyone was feeling strange and emotional while shooting for the death scene. She also said that everyone was crying on the sets.

Samar's death affected mentally

Muskan also revealed that Samar's death affected her mentally and personally. She said she was close to Sagar.

Vanraj blames Anuj

As per the latest episodes, Vanraj has blamed Anuj and throws him out of the house.

Anupamaa ignores Anuj

Anupamaa has been ignoring Anuj and it will be interesting to see how she will realise her mistake and be back with Anuj.

