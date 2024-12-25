Top 10 pics of Anupamaa's new Raahi Adrija Roy that prove she's perfect fit for the role
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 25, 2024
Adrija Roy is replacing Alisha Parveen in Anupamaa as new Raahi.
Alisha Parveen's overnight ouster from the show proved to be a blessing for Adrija Roy.
Anupamaa fans are divided over her casting as new Raahi. There are many who are liking and supporting her too.
Adrija Roy seems to be a perfect fit for the role as she is a good combination of beauty and charm.
She seems to have the innocence and spunk to be Raahi in Anupamaa.
Adrija Roy also knows how to rock desi looks like a pro.
Adrija Roy looks the prettiest in sarees. Red suits her well.
Those glasses are adding to Adrija Roy's desi look..
Adrija Roy is sure to add more drama, beauty and liveliness to Anupamaa.
Fans of Anupamaa are looking forward to new Raahi.
