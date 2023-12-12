Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah makes a comeback but THESE stars left Rupali Ganguly's show and never returned

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa is among the highest TRP raking shows. A lot of stars are associated with the show.

Currently, Nidhi Shah is in the news as she has marked her return to the show as Kinjal. But many other stars left and did not return.

Paras Kalnawat's exit from Anupamaa was the most shocking one. He played the role of Samar.

Sagar Parekh then became Anupamaa's Samar. However, recently, his character died in the show.

Aneri Vajani played the role of Mukku, Anuj Kapadia's sister, in the show. She marked her exit in a few months.

Apurva Agnihotri essayed the character of a doctor in Anupamaa. Though his character was loved, he left the show midway.

Rushad Rana played the role of Kavya's ex-husband. He entered the show for a short while.

Alma Hussein was seen as Barkha's daughter Sara. But her character didn't gain much prominence.

Anagha Bhosale played Samar's girlfriend in Anupamaa but she quit acting to follow religious path.

Jaswir Kaur played Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia's friend in Anupamaa. She entered with Nitesh Pandey. Her track came to an end and she marked exit.

Tassnim Sheikh played the role of Rakhi Dave in the show. Of late, she is not to be seen.

Sanjay Dhamecha was a part of Anupamaa for a short while. But he left and never returned.

