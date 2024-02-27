Anupamaa: Real age of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other actors will leave you surprised

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa is 46 years old.

Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia is 42 years old.

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya is 32 years old.

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj is 49 years old.

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Paritosh Shah is 25 years old.

Aashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh Shah is 33 years old.

Aparna Mehta who plays the role of Gurumaa is 63 years old.

Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji is 82 years old.

Alpana Buch who plays the role of Baa is 51 years old.

Rohit Bakshi aka Ankush Kapadia is 45 years old.

