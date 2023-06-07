Anupamaa ropes in Kumar Sanu: From Rekha to Arjun Kapoor, times when TV shows used Bollywood cameos for TRPs

Anupamaa ropes in Kumar Sanu to bring in added charm to MaAn's reunion: From Rekha to Arjun Kapoor, here is a lowdown of top Bollywood cameos in Indian daily soaps

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Anupamaa: Kumar Sanu to grace the show

The makers of Anupamaa have brought Kumar Sanu on board to add charm to the show.

Anupamaa: Kumar Sanu to reunite MaAn

We have seen Anuj and Anupamaa singing and dancing to 90s songs. Kumar Sanu is perfect here.

Anupamaa: Marriage of Dimpy and Samar

Fans are seeing the track of the marriage of Dimpy and Samar. Even Malti Devi will attend.

Anupamaa: Mika Singh in the house

Before this, Mika Singh did a cameo on the show when he came as a friend of Anuj

Naagin 6: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor did a cameo on the show for the promotions of Ek Villain Returns

Kumkum Bhagya: Salman Khan came in the serial

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor did a cameo to promote Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on the show

Kumkum Bhagya: Stars galore on Ekta Kapoor's show

Quite a few promotions happened when Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia were the main couple of the show

Bajirao Mastani on Swaragini

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shot for Swaragini in 2016

Swaragini fans on cloud nine

Fans had loved the DeepVeer presence in Swaragini. They reunited SwaSan

SRK on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Shah Rukh Khan has come on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to promote a couple of his films

Rekha in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rekha introduced the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to fans. She also attended Neil-Aishwarya's reception

