Anupamaa ropes in Kumar Sanu: From Rekha to Arjun Kapoor, times when TV shows used Bollywood cameos for TRPs

Anupamaa ropes in Kumar Sanu to bring in added charm to MaAn's reunion: From Rekha to Arjun Kapoor, here is a lowdown of top Bollywood cameos in Indian daily soapsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
The makers of Anupamaa have brought Kumar Sanu on board to add charm to the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have seen Anuj and Anupamaa singing and dancing to 90s songs. Kumar Sanu is perfect here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are seeing the track of the marriage of Dimpy and Samar. Even Malti Devi will attend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before this, Mika Singh did a cameo on the show when he came as a friend of AnujSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor did a cameo on the show for the promotions of Ek Villain ReturnsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor did a cameo to promote Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Quite a few promotions happened when Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia were the main couple of the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shot for Swaragini in 2016Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans had loved the DeepVeer presence in Swaragini. They reunited SwaSanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan has come on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to promote a couple of his filmsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha introduced the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to fans. She also attended Neil-Aishwarya's receptionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!