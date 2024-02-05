Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguli’s fee along with other cast members will leave you shocked
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
The success of the program has made the Anupamaa cast very well-liked.
Rupali Ganguly's pay has reportedly increased dramatically due to Anupamaa's enormous success; she now receives approximately Rs 3 lakh per episode.
According to reports, Muskan Bamne earned between Rs 27,000 and Rs 30,000 for each episode.
In Anupamaa, Nidhi Shah portrays Paritosh's wife, Kinjal Dave Shah. According to reports, the actress gets about Rs 32,000 every episode.
It is stated that Aashish Mehrotra charges between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for each episode.
Madalsa reportedly earns between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 for each episode.
According to reports, Sudhanshu gets about Rs 1.5 lakh every episode.
Gaurav reportedly asks Rs 1.5 lakh for each episode.
