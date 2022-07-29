Today, we will be having a dekko at the salaries of the cast members of the TV show Anupamaa. These TV celebs charge a hefty sum per episode.Source: Bollywood
Rupali plays the titular role of Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's show. Her salary is said to be Rs 60,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
In Anupama, Sudhanshu Pandey plays Vanraj Shah. He is the most hated character. Sudhanshu reportedly charges Rs 50,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
It's been a couple of months since Gaurav Khanna joined Anupamaa. He reportedly gets a fatty pay cheque of Rs 50,000 per episode as well.Source: Bollywood
Madalsa Sharma plays Kavya in Anupamaa. The actress reportedly charges Rs 30,000-35,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Recently, Paras Kalnawat was ousted from Anupamaa. Paras played Samar and would take a salary of Rs 35,000-40,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Muskam Bamna plays Sweety aka Pakhi in Anupamaa. She reportedly charges Rs 27,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Aashish Mehrotra plays the eldest son of Anupamaa and Vanraj, Paritosh aka Toshu. Aashish charges Rs 33,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Alpana Buch's character of Baa in Anupamaa. She is one of the most hated characters in the show. Alpana's salary is said to be Rs 26,000.Source: Bollywood
Aneri Vajani is no longer a part of the TV show. She played Malvika aka Mukku in Anupamaa. Aneri would charge about Rs 33,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Nidhi plays Kinjal in Anupamaa. She is one of the most loved characters in the show. Nidhi reportedly charges Rs 32,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!