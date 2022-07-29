Anupamaa cast pay per episode

Today, we will be having a dekko at the salaries of the cast members of the TV show Anupamaa. These TV celebs charge a hefty sum per episode.

Rupali Ganguly salary

Rupali plays the titular role of Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's show. Her salary is said to be Rs 60,000 per episode.

Sudhanshu Pandey salary

In Anupama, Sudhanshu Pandey plays Vanraj Shah. He is the most hated character. Sudhanshu reportedly charges Rs 50,000 per episode.

Gaurav Khanna salary

It's been a couple of months since Gaurav Khanna joined Anupamaa. He reportedly gets a fatty pay cheque of Rs 50,000 per episode as well.

Madalsa Sharma salary

Madalsa Sharma plays Kavya in Anupamaa. The actress reportedly charges Rs 30,000-35,000 per episode.

Paras Kalnawat salary

Recently, Paras Kalnawat was ousted from Anupamaa. Paras played Samar and would take a salary of Rs 35,000-40,000 per episode.

Muskan Bamne salary

Muskam Bamna plays Sweety aka Pakhi in Anupamaa. She reportedly charges Rs 27,000 per episode.

Aashish Mehrotra salary

Aashish Mehrotra plays the eldest son of Anupamaa and Vanraj, Paritosh aka Toshu. Aashish charges Rs 33,000 per episode.

Alpana Buch salary

Alpana Buch's character of Baa in Anupamaa. She is one of the most hated characters in the show. Alpana's salary is said to be Rs 26,000.

Arvind Vaidya salary

Aneri Vajani salary

Aneri Vajani is no longer a part of the TV show. She played Malvika aka Mukku in Anupamaa. Aneri would charge about Rs 33,000 per episode.

Nidhi Shah salary

Nidhi plays Kinjal in Anupamaa. She is one of the most loved characters in the show. Nidhi reportedly charges Rs 32,000 per episode.

