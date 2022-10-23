Anupamaa actors look unrecognisable in these then and now pictures

From Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna and more Anupamaa actors look unrecognizable in these then and now pictures.

Janhvi Sharma

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa looks different now.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia has completely changed in terms of looks and physique.

Madalsa Sharma

Madalsa Sharma who essays the role of Kavya has become much more stylish now.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah looks quite handsome now.

Alpana Buch

Alpana Buch who essays the role of Baa has gained completely now.

Arvind Vaidya

Arvind Vaidya essays the role of Bapuji looks different now.

Nidhi Shah

Nidhi Shah essays the role of Kinjal Paritosh Shah looks radiant now.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of amar has changed completely.

