Anupamaa serial Top 7 upcoming twists: Anuj blames Anu for Aadhya's death

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2024

Anuj blames Anupamaa for Aadhya's death and leaves her shell-shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa brings Anuj to Asha Bhavan and turns his protector.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadhya gets kidnapped and Anupamaa promises to unveil the truth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu promises to expose Barkha and Ankush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavya plans to file for divorce as she does not love Vanraj anymore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa decides to find Aadhya and will be seen brining back Barkha and Ankush.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa makes Anuj remember their happy moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Korean dramas dubbed in English to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More