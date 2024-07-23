Anupamaa serial Top 7 upcoming twists: Anuj blames Anu for Aadhya's death
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jul 23, 2024
Anuj blames Anupamaa for Aadhya's death and leaves her shell-shocked.
Anupamaa brings Anuj to Asha Bhavan and turns his protector.
Aadhya gets kidnapped and Anupamaa promises to unveil the truth.
Anu promises to expose Barkha and Ankush.
Kavya plans to file for divorce as she does not love Vanraj anymore.
Anupamaa decides to find Aadhya and will be seen brining back Barkha and Ankush.
Anupamaa makes Anuj remember their happy moments.
