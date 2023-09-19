Anupamaa shocking twist: Samar to lose his life because of Anuj?

Anupamaa shocking twist: Anuj, Samar's car meets with an accident; fans express disappointment with the latest twist.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Anupamaa shocking twist

This twist is something the audience is already hating.

A night to remember

The grand birthday of Anuj will turn into a nightmare as Samar will lose his life.

Anuj kills Samar

Samar will lose his life because of Anuj.

Vanraj blames Anuj

Mr. Shah blames Mr. Kapadia for the death of his son Samar.

Anupamaa is devastated

Anu will be in shock after losing her favourite son.

Unhappy fans

Anupamaa fans are extremely unhappy with this new twist and are slamming the makers.

Separation

Anuj and Anupamaa to get separated for life after Samar's death?

Dream sequence

Fans only wish that this shocking twist is a bad dream sequence.

Malti Devi's truth

Anuj will stay with his mom, Malti Devi, after getting divorced from Anu.

Anupamaa helps Malti Devi

In the current episode, fans can witness how Anu is finding Malti Devi's son.

