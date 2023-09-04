Anupamaa spoiler alert: Adhik traps Romil, Anu exposes the truth

Anupamaa upcoming episodes will be filled with drama and emotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Anu is sure that Adhik is behind hiding the briefcase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj wants to forgive Kavya but is not ready to accept her child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj takes a drastic step and decides to oust Barkha and Adhik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the massive drama, Pakhi starts hating her mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi pleads with Anuj but she doesn’t listen to her this time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the festival bring Anu’s family together or take them further apart?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya wants to talk to someone, but has no one she can confide in.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa upcoming episodes will be filled with drama and emotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romil gets very emotional when he finds MaAn standing with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!