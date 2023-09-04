Anupamaa spoiler alert: Adhik traps Romil, Anu exposes the truth

Anupamaa upcoming episodes will be filled with drama and emotions.

Bollywood Staff

Sep 04, 2023

Anu to expose Adhik

Anu is sure that Adhik is behind hiding the briefcase.

Vanraj depressed

Vanraj wants to forgive Kavya but is not ready to accept her child.

Anu reveals the truth to Anuj

Anuj takes a drastic step and decides to oust Barkha and Adhik.

Pakhi goes against Anu

After the massive drama, Pakhi starts hating her mother.

Pakhi's request to Anuj

Pakhi pleads with Anuj but she doesn’t listen to her this time.

Raksha Bandhan

Will the festival bring Anu’s family together or take them further apart?

Kavya is shattered

Kavya wants to talk to someone, but has no one she can confide in.

Romil finds love

Romil gets very emotional when he finds MaAn standing with him.

