Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu is devastated as Pakhi goes missing

Pakhi is in danger, will Anupamaa be able to save her?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Anu and Anuj expose Adhik and finally save Pakhi from his trap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik promises Barkha that he will gift her Kapadia empire for rakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vanraj is shocked to hear about Pakhi and doubts Anupamaa’s actions and decisions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik kidnaps Pakhi and blames Anupamaa for instigating her to take such a step.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the massive drama, Romil tries to save Pakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the festival bring happiness into Pakhi's life?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
.Adhik will next target Romil. But Anupamaa, like a protective mother, will not let him suffer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa regrets whatever she said to Pakhi about Adhik. Feels helpless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakhi finally sees the real side of Adhik and realises that her mother was right all along.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa frees Romil and Pakhi from Adhik's trap. Anuj ousts him from the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!