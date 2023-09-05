Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu is devastated as Pakhi goes missing

Pakhi is in danger, will Anupamaa be able to save her?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Adhik Exposed

Anu and Anuj expose Adhik and finally save Pakhi from his trap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa twist

Adhik promises Barkha that he will gift her Kapadia empire for rakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj in shock

Vanraj is shocked to hear about Pakhi and doubts Anupamaa’s actions and decisions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhik plays mind games

Adhik kidnaps Pakhi and blames Anupamaa for instigating her to take such a step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil's change of heart

After the massive drama, Romil tries to save Pakhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raksha Bandhan

Will the festival bring happiness into Pakhi's life?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhik targets Romil

.Adhik will next target Romil. But Anupamaa, like a protective mother, will not let him suffer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big regret

Anupamaa regrets whatever she said to Pakhi about Adhik. Feels helpless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakhi’s realisation

Pakhi finally sees the real side of Adhik and realises that her mother was right all along.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu saves Pakhi, Romil

Anupamaa frees Romil and Pakhi from Adhik's trap. Anuj ousts him from the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's onscreen mother from the film

 

 Find Out More