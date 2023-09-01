Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anuj throws Adhik out of the house

Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa learns Adhik's evil plans against Romil; Anuj throws Barkha and Adhik out.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming twist

Anupamaa is shocked by Adhik’s manipulation as she plants Romil as a theif.

Pakhi threatens Anu

Sweety tells Anu she will take a drastic step if she breaks her marriage with Adhik.

Anuj throws Adhik out

Mr. Kapadia is done dealing with Adhik and Barkha and asks them to leave Kapadia mansion.

Romil breaks down

Ankush's son had a massive breakdown after seeing Anuj and Anupamaa taking a stand for him.

Pakhi pleads with Anuj

Sweety insists her buddy not take a drastic step against her husband.

Barkha’s evil plan

After being ousted, Adhik joins his sister in an evil plan against Anuj.

Choti Anu’s Raksha Bandhan

Anuj’s daughter will visit Shah house to celebrate Rakhi.

Rakhi Dave’s grand entry

Kinjal’s mom will be making her presence known at Shah's house.

Vanraj’s parents shattered

Mr. Shah wants Baa and Bapuji to forgive Kavya.

Vanraj to divorce Kavya?

Will Vanraj get separated from Kavya after Baa makes a hue and cry?

