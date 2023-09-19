Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anu to EXPOSE Malti Devi's truth on Anuj's birthday

Anupamaa upcoming updates: Anuj-Matli Devi's truth to leave the Kapadias shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
TV show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is the top show currently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, the show's focus is on Malti Devi who has lost her memory.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In today's episode, we see Anupamaa trying her best to remind Malti Devi of her past. She shows her ghungroo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Devi then calls Anupamaa by her name. She remembers all the evil things that she said to Anu in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu gets all happy as finally Malti Devi's memory starts returning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After all the Malti Devi drama, we get to see Anu and Anuj's romance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj's birthday is coming up and Anu tries to hide his gift.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa will show Malti Devi the childhood picture of her son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malti Devi will be completely heartbroken to see the picture and burst into tears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj is pretty awkward and uncomfortable around Malti Devi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj does not want Malti Devi to come to his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa finally gets to know that Anuj is Malti Devi's son. Will she make the big expose on his birthday?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
