Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anu to EXPOSE Malti Devi's truth on Anuj's birthday

Anupamaa upcoming updates: Anuj-Matli Devi's truth to leave the Kapadias shocked.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Anupamaa update

TV show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is the top show currently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malti Devi drama

Currently, the show's focus is on Malti Devi who has lost her memory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu's struggle

In today's episode, we see Anupamaa trying her best to remind Malti Devi of her past. She shows her ghungroo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memory is back

Malti Devi then calls Anupamaa by her name. She remembers all the evil things that she said to Anu in the past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission accomplished

Anu gets all happy as finally Malti Devi's memory starts returning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romance time

After all the Malti Devi drama, we get to see Anu and Anuj's romance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's birthday planning

Anuj's birthday is coming up and Anu tries to hide his gift.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matli Devi emotional

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa will show Malti Devi the childhood picture of her son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaken and how

Malti Devi will be completely heartbroken to see the picture and burst into tears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj's awkwardness

Anuj is pretty awkward and uncomfortable around Malti Devi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uninvited!

Anuj does not want Malti Devi to come to his birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Truth

Anupamaa finally gets to know that Anuj is Malti Devi's son. Will she make the big expose on his birthday?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Top 10 Bollywood stars who are very religious and keep visiting Siddhivinayak mandir

 

 Find Out More