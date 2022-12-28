Anupamaa star Madalsa Sharma lives life queen size; check her most amazing moments

Madalsa Sharma rose to fame with her TV debut as Kavya in Anupamaa. She is hot on and off-screen. Take a look at her amazing snaps here.

Proud woman

For the unversed, Madalsa is the daughter of Subhash Sharma who is a film producer and director.

Together with bae

The queen is happily married to Mahaakshay Chakraborty and has been with him since 2018.

Royal queen

The actress also created a household name for herself with her performance in Super 2 by E TV Telugu, a reality show.

TV debut

The actress made her television debut with Anupamaa where she played the role of Kavya.

Workfront

Madalsa reportedly did her first appearance in Telugu movie Fitting Master back in 2009.

Stylish lady

Madalsa's sartorial picks are often a topic of discussion among her fans on social media.

Pretty villain

She is a diva in real but her role as an antagonist in Anupamaa's life on screen grabbed the attention of the masses.

Followers like a queen

Madalsa has a crazy fan following on social media all due to the sizzling snaps she posts on her social media feed.

Famous among fans

The actress rose to fame because of her role as Kavya Shah in Rupali Ganguly's serial Anupamaa.

About Madalsa Sharma

She is the daughter-in-law of Mithun Chakraborty and is the wife of Mahaakshay Chakraborty.

