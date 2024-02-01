Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguli to Mouni Roy: Top 6 actresses who have multi crore businesses
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Celebrities who diversify their financial portfolios by investing in a range of enterprises have observed an increase in the film and television industries.
Because of her lead role in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly is currently among the highest-paid TV actresses in India.
Rupali co-founded her company with her father and National Film Award-winning filmmaker Anil Ganguly, which produces films and commercials.
For a while now, Mouni Roy has alternated between films and television shows. She opened her restaurant, Badmaash, in Mumbai's Andheri district last year.
In 2019 Aashka Goradia took a break from acting to establish her makeup line, Renée Cosmetics.Reneʁe's valuation has increased to USD 100 million (about Rs 830 crore).
Rakshanda Khan first entered the business world back in 2007. As Director of Celebrity Locker Entertainment, the actress oversees an event services company.
Right now, one of the most well-liked actresses in Punjabi cinema is Sargun Mehta. She founded their own production company in 2019 with her spouse, actor Ravi Dubey.
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik operates a number of eateries in Bangalore and Mumbai, including The Homemade Cafe, 1BHK Brew House Kitchen, and Baoji Asian Home Cafe.
