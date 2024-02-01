Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguli to Mouni Roy: Top 6 actresses who have multi crore businesses

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

Celebrities who diversify their financial portfolios by investing in a range of enterprises have observed an increase in the film and television industries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Because of her lead role in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly is currently among the highest-paid TV actresses in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali co-founded her company with her father and National Film Award-winning filmmaker Anil Ganguly, which produces films and commercials.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For a while now, Mouni Roy has alternated between films and television shows. She opened her restaurant, Badmaash, in Mumbai's Andheri district last year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2019 Aashka Goradia took a break from acting to establish her makeup line, Renée Cosmetics.Reneʁe's valuation has increased to USD 100 million (about Rs 830 crore).

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakshanda Khan first entered the business world back in 2007. As Director of Celebrity Locker Entertainment, the actress oversees an event services company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Right now, one of the most well-liked actresses in Punjabi cinema is Sargun Mehta. She founded their own production company in 2019 with her spouse, actor Ravi Dubey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik operates a number of eateries in Bangalore and Mumbai, including The Homemade Cafe, 1BHK Brew House Kitchen, and Baoji Asian Home Cafe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani's wedding, gorgeous Desi and Cocktail outfits of the Indian 2 actress  

 

 Find Out More