Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

The couple welcomed Pablo back in 2019. The couple had lost their previous dog Dexter.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Rashami Desai

The actress has a dog named Oreo who is the love of Rashami's life. She loves her ball of fur to pieces.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma's love for pets is known to all. She is a proud parent to Koko who accompanies her even in her workouts.

Tina Datta

The actress was in the Bigg Boss home when she lost her pet Rani. She is also a pet parent to Bruno Datta.

Rupali Ganguly

The actress this year, became a pet parent to Kishmish. She is seen posing with her cute black coloured dog.

Kishwer Merchantt

She and her husband Suyyash Rai are parents to Batuk and Pablo. Batuk is a beagle while Pablo is a Cocker Spaniel.

Karan Patel

The actor and his wife Ankita Bhargava adopted Naughty after they got married.

Sharad Malhotra

The actor has a cute pet named Leo whom he got last year. The Naagin 5 actor often shares cute snaps with his furry friend.

Jasmin Bhasin

The Bigg Boss diva is a pet parent to Mia who is a miniature breed and totally is a goofball.

Surbhi Jyoti

The pretty actress is pet parent to two dogs named Frisky and Pepsi. They are her eternal BFF's.

