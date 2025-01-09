Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, not Bigg Boss 18 stars Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, tops the most talked about TV celebs list

Janhvi Sharma Source: Instagram | Jan 09, 2025

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa in the show ranks on the top spot.

Bigg Boss season 18 contestant Vivian Dsena ranks in the second spot.

Karan Veer Mehra ranks in the third spot and fans are rooting for him.

Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fifth spot.

Bhavika Sharma who plays the lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks on the fourth rank.

Pranali Rathod ranks in the sixth spot with her role in Durga.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chaahat Pandey ranks in the seventh spot and has been making news for her dating rumours.

Actor Rohit Purohit who plays the role of Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured the eighth spot.

Avinash Mishra who is seen securing his spot in Ticket To Finale ranks on the ninth spot.

Hitesh Bharadwaj in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks on the tenth spot.

