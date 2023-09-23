Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares adorable pictures with her cute Ganpati Bappa

It is Ganesh Chaturthi and Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has shared some amazing pictures with her Bappa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Rupali Ganguly celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her cute Ganpati Bappa.

Double celebrations

Rupali did Ganesh puja on the sets of Anupamaa and also at her house.

Ganguly cha Raja

Rupali gave a glimpse of her cute Ganpati Bappa today. The Ganesh idol is just so beautiful.

Mother-son duo

Rupali also shared a picture with her son, Rudransh as they posed with Bappa.

Rupali and Vijay

Rupali also shared a picture with her brother Vijay Ganguly.

Ganesh Chaturthi on sets

The team of Anupamaa also welcomed Ganpati Bappa on sets.

Muskan Bamne and team doing puja

Muskan and the other team members did aarti of Ganpati Bappa on the sets.

Seeking blessing every year

Anupamaa team has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year.

The new promo

The promo of Anupamaa has left everyone shocked. Samar will die and Vanraj will blame Anuj for the death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anuj and Anupamaa separation

With this promo, it seems we will get another Anuj and Anupamaa separation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

