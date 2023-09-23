Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly shares adorable pictures with her cute Ganpati Bappa

It is Ganesh Chaturthi and Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has shared some amazing pictures with her Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her cute Ganpati Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali did Ganesh puja on the sets of Anupamaa and also at her house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali gave a glimpse of her cute Ganpati Bappa today. The Ganesh idol is just so beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali also shared a picture with her son, Rudransh as they posed with Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali also shared a picture with her brother Vijay Ganguly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The team of Anupamaa also welcomed Ganpati Bappa on sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan and the other team members did aarti of Ganpati Bappa on the sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa team has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The promo of Anupamaa has left everyone shocked. Samar will die and Vanraj will blame Anuj for the death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With this promo, it seems we will get another Anuj and Anupamaa separation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
