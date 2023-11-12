Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly to Mouni Roy: Top 10 TV divas who are versatility queens
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 12, 2023
Rupali Ganguly: Known for her exceptional versatility, Rupali brings depth and authenticity to her portrayal of Anupamaa, a character dealing with various challenges in life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erica Fernandes: From a modern Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to a strong Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica shines in varied roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi: A versatile actress, Divyanka has won hearts with her portrayal of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and showcased her dancing skills in reality shows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik: From playing a transgender character in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki to winning Bigg Boss, Rubina has proven her versatility.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennifer Winget: Renowned for her acting prowess, Jennifer has effortlessly portrayed a variety of characters in shows like Beyhadh and Bepannah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surbhi Chandna: With her charismatic performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani, Surbhi has established herself as a versatile actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan: From the iconic role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to exploring diverse characters in web series and films, Hina has proved her versatility.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma: Known for her bold and diverse roles, Nia has brought versatility to her characters in shows like Jamai Raja and Twisted.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy: Transitioning seamlessly from television to Bollywood, Mouni has showcased her versatility in roles ranging from the mystical Naagin to diverse film characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi: Best known as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi has showcased versatility in portraying the journey of her character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diwali 2023: The hottest festive looks courtesy Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and more Bollywood divas
Find Out More