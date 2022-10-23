Negative characters of TV shows

Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa, Aishwarya Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more negative characters from TV shows will leave you shocked.

Janhvi Sharma

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey essays the role of Vanraj from Anupamaa who was hated by his fans, but his role won hearts.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi character from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was loved for his performance.

Vinay Jain

Vinay Jain plays Harshvardhan Birla role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his angry look was loved by his fans.

Alpana Buch

Alpana Buch plays Baa role in Anupamaa and left fans stunned with her character.

Akanksha Juneja

Akanksha Juneja played Kanal in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and was loved for her evil role.

Simran Budharup

Simran Budharup essayed a negative role in Pandya role and was appreciated for her performance.

Karishma Sawant

Karishma Sawant plays the role of Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was loved for creating chaos in AbhiRa's lives.

