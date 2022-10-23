Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupamaa, Aishwarya Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more negative characters from TV shows will leave you shocked.Source: Bollywood
Sudhanshu Pandey essays the role of Vanraj from Anupamaa who was hated by his fans, but his role won hearts.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi character from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was loved for his performance.Source: Bollywood
Vinay Jain plays Harshvardhan Birla role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his angry look was loved by his fans.Source: Bollywood
Alpana Buch plays Baa role in Anupamaa and left fans stunned with her character.Source: Bollywood
Akanksha Juneja played Kanal in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and was loved for her evil role.Source: Bollywood
Simran Budharup essayed a negative role in Pandya role and was appreciated for her performance.Source: Bollywood
Karishma Sawant plays the role of Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was loved for creating chaos in AbhiRa's lives.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!