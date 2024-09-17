Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and more Top TV stars who quit the show abruptly

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

Anupamaa TV show starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna is the highest TRP raking show.

Despite that many have quit Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's exit came as a biggest shocker to fans.

After Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya has confirmed her exit from the show as she did not see any growth in her character.

Sukirti Kandpal who played the role of Shruti also marked her exit. She quit after the show took a leap.

Sagar Parekh played Samar in Anupamaa. His character died in the show and he marked his exit.

Prior to him, Paras Kalnawat played Samar. He was replaced overnight by Rajan Shahi.

Anagha Bhole was also a part of Anupamaa but she quit acting to begin her spiritual journey.

Aneri Vajani played Anuj Kapadia's sister in Anupamaa. But she too abruptly quit the show.

Apoorva Agnihotri played a doctor in Anupamaa and fans expected a love angle between him and Anu. But he quit the show in a month.

Tassnim Sheikh plays Rakhi Dave in Anupamaa. However, she has not been seen for a while now in episodes.

