Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: TV show couples who are everyone's favourite

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh aka Sairat is loved by the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's jodi in Anupamaa is much adored despite their lives having ups and downs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is loved by the fans as AbhiRa for their role as Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mughda Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul were favourites in Kumkum Bhagya because of their acting chops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti jodi in Bhagya Lakshmi has been top favourite.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik in Pandya Store have been too cute as a pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Kaira in YRKKH swooned fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in Bepannah were the hottest pair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remember Khushi and Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drashti Dhami-Gurmeet Choudhry looked stunning in Geet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Bhagyashree's fitness secrets at 54

 

 Find Out More