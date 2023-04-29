Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: TV show couples who are everyone's favourite
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh aka Sairat is loved by the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's jodi in Anupamaa is much adored despite their lives having ups and downs.
Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod is loved by the fans as AbhiRa for their role as Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Mughda Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul were favourites in Kumkum Bhagya because of their acting chops.
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti jodi in Bhagya Lakshmi has been top favourite.
Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik in Pandya Store have been too cute as a pair.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Kaira in YRKKH swooned fans.
Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in Bepannah were the hottest pair.
Remember Khushi and Arnav from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?
Drashti Dhami-Gurmeet Choudhry looked stunning in Geet.
