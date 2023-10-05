Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows of the week

Here are the top 10 Hindi TV shows as per Ormax rating.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Anupamaa leads like always

Rupali Ganguly starrer is one of the most loved TV serials, and it ranks at number 1 on the Ormax list.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

As per the Ormax report, TMKOC remains to be a hot favourite at number 2.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The show with Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is at number 3 because of the latest track.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The top show with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is at number 4 as the current track has been quite stretched.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is another most watched TV show and is at the 5th place.

Teri Meri Dooriyaann

Vijendra Kumaria and Himanshi Parashar show is at the 6th position as per Ormax.

Radha Mohan

Shabbir Ahluwalia's Radha Mohan slipped and reached 7th place on the Ormax list.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

The top TV show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, KBC, has slipped and is at the 8th position on the Ormax list.

Bhagya Lakshmi

The TV serial Bhagya Lakshmi, which airs on Zee TV, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is on the 9th spot.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar, gets the 10th position in the Ormax report.

