Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 most liked Hindi TV shows of the week

Here are the top 10 Hindi TV shows as per Ormax rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
Rupali Ganguly starrer is one of the most loved TV serials, and it ranks at number 1 on the Ormax list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the Ormax report, TMKOC remains to be a hot favourite at number 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show with Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is at number 3 because of the latest track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The top show with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda is at number 4 as the current track has been quite stretched.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya is another most watched TV show and is at the 5th place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijendra Kumaria and Himanshi Parashar show is at the 6th position as per Ormax.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabbir Ahluwalia's Radha Mohan slipped and reached 7th place on the Ormax list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The top TV show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, KBC, has slipped and is at the 8th position on the Ormax list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The TV serial Bhagya Lakshmi, which airs on Zee TV, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is on the 9th spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya, starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar, gets the 10th position in the Ormax report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!