TV shows that surprised fans with bold and steamy scenes

From Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; here is a list of popular TV shows that grabbed attention with bold and steamy scenes.

Janhvi Sharma

Anupamaa

Anuj kissed Anupamaa on the cheeks.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara and Abhimanyu's romance sets the screens on fire.

Imlie

In the snap, Imlie was seen planting a romantic kiss on Aryan's cheeks.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Naira and Kartik's romance sets the temperature soaring.

Jamai Raja

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma's romantic scene created stir.

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani

Characters bold scenes that left fans surprised.

Kitni Mohabbat Hai

Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra's boldness left everyone stunned.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani's steamy kissing scene left fans stunned.

