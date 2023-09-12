Anupamaa: Top 9 mistakes that affected the TRPs of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer

Anupamaa's TRPs have dropped this week. Here are reasons why this could have happened with the show.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

TRP topper

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. But recently, its TRPs dropped down.

Low numbers!

Here are reasons why we feel the TRP might have dropped.

Pakhi's stupid thinking

In today's world no woman would like to be disrespected. Pakhi is today's girl but she is behaving like the 'bhichari' from the days when women were treated badly.

Turning Adhik negative again

Adhik's character had turned from negative to positive. Now, this transition to negative again was not needed.

Kavya's pregnancy controversy

Kavya's simple pregnancy track would have worked but turning it into a controversy was not needed.

Anupamaa's Shah house trips

Even after facing issues so many times, Anupamaa does not stop going to the Shah house. For every issue, Anupamaa is seen going to the Shah house which is now boring.

Anuj-Anupamaa's responsibilities

Anuj-Anupamaa love taking responsibilities. It becomes boring when they are only seen handling their family issues. The recent responsibility on them is Romil and Kavya.

Dimpy and Samar's track

Dimpy and Samar's marriage has become boring. Dimpy is shown as the typical villain bahu which is not exciting at all.

Dimpy's negativity

Dimpy has become too toxic. Her thoughts have become extremely ugly for the family which supported her. The makers should put some limit to this track.

Choti Anu's happiness

Anupamaa needs to understand her time with Anuj and Choti is also important. Anupamaa running to the Shahs and Anuj getting upset is not needed again and again.

#MaAn moments

Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic and cute moments are missing from the show.

