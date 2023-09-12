Anupamaa: Top 9 mistakes that affected the TRPs of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer

Anupamaa's TRPs have dropped this week. Here are reasons why this could have happened with the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. But recently, its TRPs dropped down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are reasons why we feel the TRP might have dropped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In today's world no woman would like to be disrespected. Pakhi is today's girl but she is behaving like the 'bhichari' from the days when women were treated badly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhik's character had turned from negative to positive. Now, this transition to negative again was not needed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya's simple pregnancy track would have worked but turning it into a controversy was not needed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even after facing issues so many times, Anupamaa does not stop going to the Shah house. For every issue, Anupamaa is seen going to the Shah house which is now boring.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj-Anupamaa love taking responsibilities. It becomes boring when they are only seen handling their family issues. The recent responsibility on them is Romil and Kavya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy and Samar's marriage has become boring. Dimpy is shown as the typical villain bahu which is not exciting at all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimpy has become too toxic. Her thoughts have become extremely ugly for the family which supported her. The makers should put some limit to this track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa needs to understand her time with Anuj and Choti is also important. Anupamaa running to the Shahs and Anuj getting upset is not needed again and again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa's romantic and cute moments are missing from the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
