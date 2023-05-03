Anupamaa TOP TWISTS will keep you hooked   

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

Anuj is on his way to meet Anupamaa. 

Anupamaa is looking forward to meeting Anuj again. 

Maaya resorts to desperate means; dons mangalsutra and applies sindoor. 

Anuj undergoes a makeover and shaves his beard for Anu. 

Anupamaa waits for Anuj with bated breath. 

Kanta stands firm in front of Anupamaa. 

She refuses to Anupamaa her go till she gets surety about Anuj. 

Maaya to create drama in front of Anupamaa with mangalsutra and sindoor?

Will Anuj go back on his words? 

