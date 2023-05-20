Anupamaa top upcoming twists as soon as Anuj and Anu reunite
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
Anupamaa's latest twist will bring a smile to the face of the fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa will be reunited and here's what will happen next.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa are going to reunite all because of bapuji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The misunderstandings between Anuj and Anupamaa will end.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaya aka Chhavi Pandey will still not end her evil tactics.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa will ask Anuj why he did not come after making the promise?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Barkha's plan will come to an end as soon as Anuj opens his mouth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa will reveal Maaya's real motive in front of everyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa will reveal that Maaya is torturing and giving threats to Anuj.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he wanted to meet her but Maaya did not let it happen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaya will become mad seeing Anuj and Anupamaa together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuj and Anupamaa will unite at Samar's wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celebrities who normalised breastfeeding in public
Find Out More