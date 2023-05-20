Anupamaa top upcoming twists as soon as Anuj and Anu reunite

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023

Anupamaa's latest twist will bring a smile to the face of the fans.

Anuj and Anupamaa will be reunited and here's what will happen next.

Anuj and Anupamaa are going to reunite all because of bapuji.

The misunderstandings between Anuj and Anupamaa will end.

Maaya aka Chhavi Pandey will still not end her evil tactics.

Anupamaa will ask Anuj why he did not come after making the promise?

Barkha's plan will come to an end as soon as Anuj opens his mouth.

Anupamaa will reveal Maaya's real motive in front of everyone.

Anupamaa will reveal that Maaya is torturing and giving threats to Anuj.

Anuj will tell Anupamaa that he wanted to meet her but Maaya did not let it happen.

Maaya will become mad seeing Anuj and Anupamaa together.

Anuj and Anupamaa will unite at Samar's wedding.

